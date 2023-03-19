SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $433.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

