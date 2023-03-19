Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,771 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of Squarespace worth $51,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $23,478,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

