Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,771 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.70% of Squarespace worth $51,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $23,478,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 155.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 518,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Trading Up 1.5 %
SQSP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.