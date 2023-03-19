Stairway Partners LLC Has $76.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $76,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

