State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 34,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 13,066,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

