State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 763 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,817,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,721. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

