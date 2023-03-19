State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $21.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $797.87. The company had a trading volume of 665,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $821.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

