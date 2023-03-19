State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,877 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

