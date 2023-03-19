State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

