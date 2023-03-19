State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $31.27 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.79. 18,801,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

