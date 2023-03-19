State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,429 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CVS traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,807,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.