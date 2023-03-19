State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 813 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.67. 2,241,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.72.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

