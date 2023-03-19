Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $111.10 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02732434 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,982,504.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

