Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.