Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

IWP stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

