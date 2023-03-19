Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 4,858 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $80,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $229.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

