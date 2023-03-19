Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,244. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

