Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $59.49. 8,938,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

