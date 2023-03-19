Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,808 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. 1,665,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

