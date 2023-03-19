StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

