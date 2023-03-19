StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.44. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 0.76%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

