StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.