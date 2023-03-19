StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Children’s Place from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.