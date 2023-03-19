StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.58 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

