StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

