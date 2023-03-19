StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance
Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 214,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,799. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
About Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.