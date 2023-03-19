StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 214,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,799. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

About Computer Programs and Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading

