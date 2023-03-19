StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

