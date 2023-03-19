StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

