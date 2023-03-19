StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.
Dynavax Technologies Price Performance
DVAX stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
