StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,231 shares of company stock worth $1,084,302 in the last three months. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

