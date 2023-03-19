StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EPD opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.