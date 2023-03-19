StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
FARO Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,483. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.
