StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,483. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,528,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,655,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

