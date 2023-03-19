StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 170,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,930. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Financial Institutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.