StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Financial Institutions Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 170,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,930. The stock has a market cap of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $32.74.
Financial Institutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
See Also
