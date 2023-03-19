StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,734,000 after acquiring an additional 211,661 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.