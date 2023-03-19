StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

