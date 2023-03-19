StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.
Forestar Group Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.