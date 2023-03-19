StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forestar Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forestar Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.