StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 229,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $427.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,036 shares of company stock valued at $94,548. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

