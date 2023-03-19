StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

