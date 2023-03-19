StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
