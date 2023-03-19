StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gogo Trading Down 2.2 %

Gogo stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 963,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.