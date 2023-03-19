StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gogo Trading Down 2.2 %
Gogo stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 963,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.