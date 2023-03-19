StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

GFI opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 487,225 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 277,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 97,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

