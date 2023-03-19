StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.51. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,196.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,509 shares of company stock worth $359,110. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

