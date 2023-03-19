StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

INFN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 2,075,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,768. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Infinera by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Infinera by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

