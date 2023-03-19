StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,794. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

