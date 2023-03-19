StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 0.4 %

ISSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,371,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,434.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,296 shares of company stock worth $441,651. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

