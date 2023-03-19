StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.69. 3,124,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,489. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day moving average is $404.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

