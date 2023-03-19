StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

