StockNews.com Begins Coverage on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
James River Group Stock Performance
JRVR stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 687,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,731. The stock has a market cap of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. James River Group has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
Institutional Trading of James River Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
