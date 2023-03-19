StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Knowles Price Performance
KN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,156. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.