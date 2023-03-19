StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

KN traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,156. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

About Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

