StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 0.5 %

FSTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 6,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

