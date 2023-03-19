StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

