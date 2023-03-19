StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Manitex International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manitex International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

